Aurora Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $82,338.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,256.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00180312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004404 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

