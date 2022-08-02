Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.51 Million

Augur (REP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Augur has a market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $35.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $8.68 or 0.00037843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,943.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
Augur Coin Profile
Augur (REP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.