Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Lessened by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAWW opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
