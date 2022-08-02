Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Position Lessened by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

