Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Financial Survey

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 50.07 -$187.09 million ($2.81) -7.05 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($1.73) -1.93

Profitability

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -773.42% -33.52% -28.34% Athira Pharma N/A -20.45% -19.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Athira Pharma 0 4 3 0 2.43

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.93%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 618.56%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Revolution Medicines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

