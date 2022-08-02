Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,353. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $283.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,811 shares of company stock worth $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.