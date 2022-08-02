Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.54

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 1357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a market cap of C$636.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Albert Rechsteiner acquired 8,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$31,025.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

