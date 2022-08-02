Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 6,814 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $51.37.
