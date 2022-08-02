Aspiriant LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

COST stock opened at $546.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.