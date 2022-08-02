Aspiriant LLC Sells 220 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Align Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,159,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $282.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.