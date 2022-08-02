Aspiriant LLC Sells 107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 102,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.01 and its 200 day moving average is $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

