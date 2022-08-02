Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

