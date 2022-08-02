Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.