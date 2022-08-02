Aspiriant LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $350.54 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

