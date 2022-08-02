Aspiriant LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

