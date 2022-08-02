Aspiriant LLC Acquires Shares of 6,840 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

