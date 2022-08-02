Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 976,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.22. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 47.37% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

