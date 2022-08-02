AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.63 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00016557 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.43 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00180334 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003846 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129309 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031724 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
ASR is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
