Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics accounts for 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

