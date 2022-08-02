Arrow Electronics (ARW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $5.57 per share for the quarter. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 guidance at $5.48-$5.64 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.