Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.61, but opened at $123.50. Arista Networks shares last traded at $117.63, with a volume of 16,903 shares.

The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

