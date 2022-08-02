Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.61, but opened at $123.50. Arista Networks shares last traded at $117.63, with a volume of 16,903 shares.
The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.