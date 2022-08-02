Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
ANET opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.
In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
