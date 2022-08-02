Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

ANET opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

