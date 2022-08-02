Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.02.

ANET stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

