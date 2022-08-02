Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aries I Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 333.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Aries I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RAM stock remained flat at $10.15 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Aries I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.