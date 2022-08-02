argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) vs. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Financial Contrast

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get argenx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -538.17% -49.45% -44.63% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 1 15 1 3.00 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for argenx and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $395.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.27%. Given argenx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares argenx and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $539.42 million 36.23 -$408.27 million ($17.33) -20.48 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Summary

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III beats argenx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III

(Get Rating)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.