Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $114.61 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
