Ardelyx (ARDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 51,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,769. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,185 shares of company stock worth $153,157 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 450,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

