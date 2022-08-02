Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 16.5 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,695.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,918. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $162,443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after buying an additional 69,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.