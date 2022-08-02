Archrock (AROC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Archrock Stock Performance

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.73. Archrock has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at $168,976,666.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Archrock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Archrock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Archrock by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

