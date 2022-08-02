Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $30.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.57. 22,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.90. Arch Resources has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

