ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.18.

AETUF opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.30. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.43%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

