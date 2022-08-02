AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.87. 342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,760. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

