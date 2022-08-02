Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

