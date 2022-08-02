Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

