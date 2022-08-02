ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. ANSYS has set its Q2 guidance at $1.46-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.53-7.94 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANSS opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.42.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $250,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 747.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,229,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

