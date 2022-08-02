Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ANVS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,769. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Annovis Bio by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

