Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.64. Annaly Capital Management shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 4,326,780 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.