Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

BUD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.80. 1,344,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

