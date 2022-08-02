Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($86.60) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.4 %
BUD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.80. 1,344,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
