AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $908.00 million, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 238,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

