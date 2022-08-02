Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,029 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $74,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $3,167,911 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

