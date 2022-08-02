Analyzing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Douglas Elliman and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redfin 1 12 1 0 2.00

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Redfin has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.22%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Redfin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.35 $98.84 million N/A N/A Redfin $1.92 billion 0.47 -$109.61 million ($1.62) -5.26

Douglas Elliman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A Redfin -7.31% -53.87% -8.07%

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Redfin on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About Redfin

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

