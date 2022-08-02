Analysts Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $86.38

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,414,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after buying an additional 112,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

