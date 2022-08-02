Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trisura Group (TSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (TSE: TSU) recently:

7/18/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Trisura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

7/14/2022 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Trisura Group was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$35.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$104.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

