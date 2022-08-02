Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS: SVAUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00.
- 7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50.
- 7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00.
- 7/20/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of SVAUF remained flat at $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.89.
StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
