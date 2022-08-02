Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.45 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00024427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $87.45 million and $30.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
