Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.16

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $42.59 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 36,933,861 coins and its circulating supply is 36,824,834 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.