Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of APH traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

