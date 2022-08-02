Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

