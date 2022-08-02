Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 905.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,912. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $239.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.