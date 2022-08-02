Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Amgen by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

AMGN stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.86. 42,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,912. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

