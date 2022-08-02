AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of AMETEK worth $62,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

